Bhubaneswar: The 46th Sarala Puraskar, instituted by Indian Metals Public Charitable Trust (IMPaCT), offered annually for the best literary achievement, was conferred upon notable poet and writer Devdas Chhotray here Saturday. Hindi poet Savita Singh presented the award to Chhotray, which comprises of a copper plaque, citation and award amount of Rs 7 lakh for his short-story collection ‘Matinee Show’. On the occasion, Odissi musician and vocalist Guru Ramhari Das and painter Baladev Maharatha were conferred with ‘Ila-Bansidhar Panda Kala Samman’.

Both the artists received a citation, plaque and Rs 2.5 lakh each. Sharing his thoughts, Chhotray said, “I do not write for any uninformed audience, in whom I have no faith. I write only for myself and for a few of my friends. And I write again to ease the pain of passing time. I am eternally grateful to organisers of the Sarala Puraskar for my ‘Matinee Show’ being considered a collection of short stories.”

Presiding over the function, Trustee Paramita Panda said, “Devdas Chhotray has always won the respect of readers and listeners for his unique presentation style. In the award-winning collection of short stories, he has taken many common principles of life to extraordinary heights, which are not only enjoyable to read, but also educational and imitative.” “For the overall development and prosperity of Odia language and literature, Bansidhar Panda and Ila Panda introduced the ‘Sarala Puraskar’ four decades ago. I feel that this award has represented the ‘Odia Asmita’ in taking the art and literature of Odisha to a respectable height,” she added.

Speaking on the occasion, Savita Singh said, “Literature is made by human beings for their own happiness and felicity. And this happiness seeks beauty and social justice for all in the universe. Love is in the centre of all this social work, which poetry performs freely. I am so very happy that one of my favourite poet, Devdas Chhotray, has received this award.”