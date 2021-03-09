Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Monday urged the Centre to identify and develop the places linked to freedom struggle.

“With the passage of time, the youth of our country need to be reminded of the sacrifices of our forefathers in a context they can identify with. One of the ways in which this can be done is to highlight the events of our freedom struggle and develop the places linked to it,” he said

The Chief Minister was addressing the preparatory meeting of the National Committee to Commemorate Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav (celebration of the 75 years of Independence) through videoconferencing. The meeting of the panel was held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He emphasised on the need to highlight significant events led by lesser-known leaders as well as to capture the pan-India nature of the movement.

Stating events that happened outside India need to be captured, Patnaik said, “Our greatest tribute to the founding father of our nation will be to carry forward in letter and spirit the values and ethos of our Independence movement as enshrined in the Constitution of India.”

The ideals of freedom, justice and equality which defined the freedom struggle need to be reiterated in today’s circumstances, he said, adding all efforts should be made to ensure every Indian, residing anywhere in the world, should be touched through the various activities as part of the commemoration ceremonies.

Service oriented activities can be part of the programme to encourage community service among the citizens especially the youth, he added.

