Basudevpur: The development of the ‘Saheed Peeth’ at Eram in this block of Bhadrak district, better known as Rakta Tirtha (Pilgrimage of Blood) and second ‘Jallianwala Bagh’ in India, has not progressed at all save for a plaque put up by the State Culture Department.

It was in September 28, 1942 that 29 freedom fighters were shot dead here while they were protesting against the British rule. More than 5,000 satyagrahis had assembled to demand the abolition of the British Raj. Since then, the day is celebrated as ‘Saheed Diwas’ to remember the sacrifice of the sons of the soil.

Every year, September 28 during celebration of the ‘Saheed Diwas’, officials of the district administration and local leaders promise to take steps for development of the shrine. But so far nothing has happened.

Sources said, three years ago, the then culture and tourism Minister Ashok Chandra Panda accorded ‘tourist spot’ status to this historically important place. The money sanctioned by the department for the development of the spot has not been utilised as yet, they added.

Besides, Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Dharmendra Prdhan also sanctioned rupees one crore for the development of the place. But that has also remained unutilised.

According to local sarpanch Praffula Biswal, the development of the shrine has taken a back seat because of the apathy of the district administration and local political leaders.

In fact, the place which is so historically important in India has more or less turned into a market. Vegetable and fish sellers throng the place every day. The stench coming out from the garbage dumped by them, prevents visitors coming to the shrine, locals alleged. In the evening, anti-socials make it their venue to carry out nefarious activities.

Even a few months back there was a controversy regarding the land where the ‘Saheed Peeth’ is situated. However the Odisha Tourism Development Corporation (OTDC), district and block administration and the local panchayat intervened and earmarked 69 decimals of lands of the shrine. “The earmarked area has also been fenced,” said Biswal.

“For the celebration of the Saheed Diwas, preparations have already been started. I have requested the district administration to observe the day in a unique way this year and to take up some projects for the development of the shrine,” added Biswal.

When contacted, block development officer (BDO) Birakishore Panigrahi said work on the development of the shrine, using the money sanctioned by the tourism department, has started.

