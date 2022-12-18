Mumbai: Television actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who tied the nuptial knot with her longtime boyfriend Shahnawaz Sheikh in an intimate ceremony at Lonavala near Mumbai, schooled a person on social media after he asked in a now-deleted tweet if her child would be raised as a Hindu or a Muslim.

Replying to the person on her Twitter, the actress wrote, “Whether my babies will be Hindu or Muslims aap kaun? Aur itni jab apko baccho ko lekar chinta ho hi rahi hai bohot saare anaath ashrams hai, jaaiye adopt kijiye aur apne hisaab se dharm or naam decide kijiye. Mera pati, mera baccha, mera dharm, mere rules. Aap kaun ? #toxic (Who are you to ask? If you’re so concerned about the kids, then go adopt kids and assign them a name and religion as per your choice. It is my husband, my kid, my religion and my rules. Who are you?)”

In another tweet, she went on to say: “Woh mere aur mere pati par chhor dijiye. Hum dekh lenge. Aur dusro ke dharam pe Google search karne ke wajai apne dharam par focus kijiye aur acche insaan baniye. Itna toh mujhe yakeen hai aap jaiso se gyaan lene ki mujhe katai zaroorat nahi hai (Leave that to me and my husband. And instead of Google search on someone else’s religion, focus on yours to become a better person. I know I don’t need to take lessons from you.)”

IANS