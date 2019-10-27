Cuttack: Millennium City Cuttack is abuzz with activity for Kali Puja celebrations.

Among all temples and pandals that have come in Cuttack for the Puja, the rituals of Goddess Kali at Kaliaboda cremation grounds bear a special place among the devotees. Goddess Shyama Kali and Dakhina Kali are worshipped here with utmost devotion and a unique tradition.

While Syama Kali is worshipped in her ‘Param Vaishnavi’ form, Dakshina Kali is worshipped in her ‘tantric’ form here.

According to tradition, the temples open at 3:30am in the morning on the day of Deepavali. Like every new moon day of lunar phase, ‘Chandi chanting’ is conducted here to please the Goddesses. Besides, 108 clay diyas have been lightened to decorate the temples.

Melons are offered to Shayama kali while puntiush fish is offered to Dakshina Kali at midnight. These apart, several traditional cakes including ‘chakuli’, ‘podapitha’ and grilled fish are also offered.

It is said that the priests make the offering and walk away from the place without looking back.

Locals used to worship the Goddesses under a banyan tree before two temples were established at one place. This tradition is said to be 200 years old, locals say.

