Keonjhar: Thousands of devotees from various parts of the state witnessed the Suna Besa (golden attire) of the Trinity — Lord Baladevjew, Lord Jagannath and Devi Subhadra — at the world’s tallest chariot here, Wednesday. Besides armed security forces, CCTV cameras installed at various places near the chariot kept a close watch on the precious ornaments and law and order situation during the festival. The deities wore valuable gold ornaments fixed with precious gem stones weighing around 16 kg during the festival, temple sources said. The deities were decked up with traditional gold ornaments donated by the former royals. Mahendra Nath Murmu, SubDivisional Police Officer, Keonjhar said, “The Suna Besa was performed with tight security with deployment of 14 platoon police forces. 12 CCTV cameras were installed and barricades placed around the chariot to help devotees witness the Suna Besa from a distance.” Retired professor Banabihari Mishra said, “The gold ornaments include donations made by the monarchy, where the portrait of the royal family is engraved. The total cost of the ornaments is estimated to be over Rs 100 crore owing to its antiquity.” Devotees were allowed to witness the Suna Besa from 3pm till 10pm and no one was allowed near the deities. “Earlier gold plated ornaments were being used for Suna Besa. But for the last seven years, Suna Besa is being held with real and antique gold ornaments,” said Ramakanta Swain, principal of Pateswar Higher Secondary School.

According to historians, this event was resumed in the year 2009 after a lapse of about five decades. The last Suna Besa was conducted in 1961 in the presence of the last king of the then princely state of Keonjhar. Sources said about 40 kg gold ornaments and other precious stone studded ornaments of the deities are kept in bank and treasury lockers. The 16th century shrine of Lord Baladevjew was built by King Laxmi Narayan Bhanja Deo. The chariot of Keonjhar is said to be the tallest in the world at 72 feet height. Sources said a large amount of ornaments were stolen from the temple locker many years back. After the incident the ornaments were kept in a bank locker.