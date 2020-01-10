Puri: Lakhs of devotees witnessed Friday the ‘Suna Besha’ (gold attire) ritual of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra marking the unique ritual of ‘Pushya Abhishek’ on the occasion of full moon day of Hindu Pausha month amidst tight security.

Some of the devotees were also seen making a beeline to the temple to witness the sibling Lords adorned in gold ornaments in a ritual traditionally known as ‘Suna Besha.’ ‘Pushya Abhishek’ is an important annual ritual performed at the world famous Puri Jagannath Temple.

According to temple tradition, the deities are adorned with gold ornaments five times in a year. While four such events take place inside the temple, only one ritual is held outside the 12th century temple when the deities are on their respective chariots during car festival. This ‘Suna Besha’ is performed inside the temple during ‘Pushya Abhishek’.

As per tradition, the canopy is installed on the Bhoga mandap after observing many rituals according to the temple rules.

According to Hindu mythology, on Pausha purnima, Lord Ram was coroneted upon his return to Ayodhya after staying in exile for 14 years.

PNN