Joda: Residents of this mining division in Keonjhar district, one of the major mining zones in the state, have urged the state government to initiate steps to recover penalty to the tune of Rs 20,000 crore pending against violating mining companies, and make the mines operational so as to foster development of the area. The huge penalty had been levied during the probe into the mining scam which is yet to be realised and deposited with the state government due to legal and legislative issues.

Reports said while the nonrecovery of the dues has resulted in losses for residents of the mining zone, the state government has incurred thousands of crores of rupees loss in revenue. According to information obtained under Right to Information Act (RTI), some leaseholders who have been punished by the court for committing irregularities in mining have a cumulative outstanding penalty of Rs 2079,47,63,992 crore. The state government has filed certificate cases against the defaulting leaseholders. The HG Pandya mines have an outstanding penalty of Rs 92,66,21,483 crore in Case no30/2918. M/s BPME Ltd has been levied a penalty of Rs 846,28,63,209 crore in Case no-32/2018. The BK Mohanty mines have been levied a penalty of Rs 412,57,62,893 crore in Case no-36/2018. M/s TB Lal and Company has been slapped with a penalty of Rs 99,83,22,125 crore in Case no37/2018.

Similarly, the BC Dev mines have been asked to pay a penalty of Rs 125,67,83,406 crore in Case no-39/2018. However, the matter is now sub-judice in the Supreme Court. The Arjun Lodha mines have been levied Rs 68,1,46,889 crore in Case no-40/2018. M/s Mineral Trading Syndicate has been levied a penalty of Rs 3,66,14,868 crore in Case no45/2018. Leaseholder Bhanja Minerals has been levied with a penalty of Rs 78,38,18,166 crore in Case no46/2018. M/s Mideast Integrated Steel Ltd has been asked to pay a penalty of Rs 677,92,23,53 crore in Case no-48/2018. The SN Das Mohapatra mines has been levied a penalty of Rs 5,18,77,922 crore in Case no-50/2018, though the matter is sub-judice at present. Among the defaulters, some leaseholders have partially made payment of their penalty. Similarly, the Sirajuddin Mines has been imposed a penalty of Rs 18, 800 crore, and the Jagatjanani Mines Rs 820 crore for violation in mine development and production agreement.

The amount is yet to realized from them as the matter is sub-judice in the high court. While several leaseholders have paid their penalty and the cases against them have been closed, several thousand crore of penalty money is yet to be recovered from others. When contacted, Niranjan Bohidar, president of Joda Vikash Parishad said some mines are now lying closed due to the irregularities committed by the leaseholders. “This has only resulted in losses for the residents of the mining zone. These mines, when operated, will result in more employment for which the state government should take steps in recovering the penalty amount and making the mines operational,” he added.