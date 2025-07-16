Bhubaneswar: Railway Board Director General (Safety) Hari Shankar Verma, Tuesday concluded a three-day safety inspection of the East Coast Railway (ECoR) from July 13 to 15.

The visit aimed to assess the implementation of safety initiatives, infrastructure readiness, and staff preparedness across critical sections of the zone.

Verma conducted detailed inspections of the Khurda Road– Puri section and traveled aboard the Bhubaneswar–New Delhi Tejas Rajdhani Express to assess on-ground safety parameters.

A high-level safety review meeting was convened at the ECoR headquarters here, chaired by ECoR general manager Parmeshwar Funkwal and was attended by senior officials from the department.

In addition, Verma held detailed discussions with officers of the Khurda Road Division, including Divisional Railway Manager HS Bajwa.

The deliberations focused on key divisional safety metrics, staff training, and welfare.

