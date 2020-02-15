New Delhi: The country’s civil aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered a probe into an incident involving tail scraping of an Air India aircraft being operated from Pune to Delhi.

On Saturday, the Air India flight from Pune to Delhi was involved in a tail-strike incident during take-off. Sources said the aircraft’s tail struck an object while it tried to dodge a jeep which had entered the runway area at the time of the take-off.

Miraculously, Air India’s A321 aircraft VT-PPU operating flight AI-852 safely landed at Delhi.

“During take-off roll, the crew saw a jeep and a person on the runway. To avoid a conflict, they did early rotation,” a source said.

“On arrival at Delhi, some damage was observed on fuselage skin and frames. The aircraft has been withdrawn from service for investigation. Air India has been advised to coordinate with Pune ATC also to find out any marking on runway,” the source added.