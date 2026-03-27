Bhubaneswar: Director General of Income Tax (DGIT) Investigation, for Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Odisha, Bijoy Kumar Panda, will visit the City Friday for the first time after assuming additional charge January 1, 2026. A senior Indian Revenue Service officer, Panda currently oversees multiple regions, including Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka and Goa, apart from his responsibilities for Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Odisha.

During his visit, he is scheduled to hold a review meeting with officers of the Central Charges and the Investigation Wing in Odisha. The meeting will focus on assessing ongoing probes, improving efficiency, and strengthening enforcement strategies. Panda will also interact with the Principal Director of Income Tax (Investigation), Bhubaneswar, and other senior officials to discuss key regional priorities.