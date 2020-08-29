Malkangiri: Odisha police DG Abhay along with some senior officers visited Malkangiri and Koraput districts Saturday and reviewed the left-wing extremism (LWE) scenario and anti-Naxal operation preparedness in the districts.

During their one day visit, the DG had an interaction with senior officers of the district police and central armed police forces (CAPFs) on various topics including the district police’s anti-cannabis operation and developmental activities here.

Abhay also met COVID warriors in the police force and gave them a pat on their backs. He also issued appreciation certificates to those COVID warriors who have joined their duties immediately after their recovery from the disease.

Notably, Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Khilari had Monday informed the journalists at a press conference that during a joint operation by Malkangiri DVF and BSF 76th battalion in the Kalimela forests, the security forces had seized 12-bore empty cartridges with caps, two 12-bore live ammunitions, 93 detonators, 2 gas cylinders, 1 lathe machine, 1 carbide gas welding cylinder, lathe machine accessories, iron scrap materials and Maoists literature from a Maoists’ hideout in Kalimela forest.

