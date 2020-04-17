Cuttack: The Odisha government as per the Centre’s directive will relax lockdown restrictions in certain sectors after April 20. However, it is also gearing up to control gatherings once the restrictions are relaxed.

DGP Abhay interacted with top police officials Thursday including IGs of all ranges, deputy inspectors general (DIGs) and superintendents of police (SPs) through video conference. He explained to them the role of police when some restrictions are lifted.

The Odisha government had extended the lockdown till April 30. The Centre then announced extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 3. However, it has already announced the sectors in which the lockdown will be relaxed after April 20.

The police are expecting that there will be substantial increase in the number of vehicles plying on the roads across Odisha once the lockdown is relaxed. DGP Abhay asked the officers to brace themselves up for the situation ahead.

DGP Abhay also discussed about the lockdown related cases which are only increasing. He directed the police officers to oversee the investigations and take action as per law.

Topics like ‘Kalyan’ programme for policemen discharging their duties under the scorching sun, permission for inter-district and inter-state communication, situation of guest workers in Odisha and enforcing wearing of masks were also discussed.

DGP Abhay also asked the top officers to deal with domestic violence cases in a serious manner and take steps accordingly.

ADG (Headquarters) Vinaytosh Mishra, ADG (Law and Order) Soumendra Priyadarshi, IG (Modernistaion) Rekha Lohani and other officials were present in the meeting.

PNN