Khaprakhol: Following the encounter of a Maoist by a joint team of Bolangir police and District Voluntary Force (DVF), the Director General (DG) of Odisha Police Abhay visited the district Sunday and commended the security personnel for their prompt action.

“A Maoist cadre has been killed in an encounter that took place in the forest under Khaprakhol block. The deceased ultra has been identified as Shankar who was a key member of Bolangir-Bargarh-Mahasamund (BBM) division of the left wing extremists,” the DGP said while briefing mediapersons and confirming the death of Maoist cadre.

An eight-member team of Bolangir police and the DVF was out on a combing operation when they were tipped off about the presence of a few Maoists in Gandhamardan reserve forest adjoining Junanibahal village under Telenpali panchayat here, the DGP added.

Also read: Commissionerate Police nabs contract killer, recovers 2 firearms

“The security personnel cordoned off the area. Meanwhile, the red rebels opened fire on the security personnel and in retaliatory firing Maoist Shankar was gunned down. However, two more red rebels managed to escape from the spot. Later, another team rushed to the spot and search operation was intensified,” the Odisha Police chief informed.

“In 2010, Maoist activities were reported in Bangomunda and Turekela areas of Bolangir district. After this, many Maoists have been killed by security personnel while as many as eight persons have been killed by Maoists suspecting them as police informers. At first, the organisation was growing, with the support of some locals but people have now turned away. I appeal the ultras, who are presently active, to join the mainstream of the society for a better life,” said Abhay.

Inspector General of Police (Operations) Amitabh Thakur, Deputy IG SIW Akhilesh Singh, Northern Range Police DIG Deepak Kumar and Bolangir SP Kusalkar Nitin Dagudu along with senior officials of CRPF 16th Battalion were present during the press conference held.

PNN