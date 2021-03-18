Bhubaneswar: Director General of Police (DGP), Abhay Wednesday reviewed security arrangements at Bhubaneswar, Rourkela and Puri through videoconference ahead of President Ram Nath Kovind’s visit to Odisha.

ADGP (Law & Order), Director Intelligence, CP BhubaneswarCuttack, Joint Director, Intelligence Bureau, IGP WR, Rourkela, DIGP Central Range, Cuttack, SSP of Rourkela, Puri, Jharsuguda and Bhubaneswar DCP attended the videoconference.

Officials of Bhubaneswar Airport Authority and CISF also attended the meeting.

A review of security arrangements at all the locations of President’s visit at Rourkela and Puri as well as at airports of Bhubaneswar and Jharsuguda and Bhubaneswar Raj Bhawan were discussed.

The DGP emphasised on strict access control and anti-sabotage check and thorough security arrangements in adherence to all Covid-19 safety protocols.

District SPs concerned apprised of the arrangements being made to ensure fool-proof security during the visit of the President to Odisha.

PNN