Malkangiri/Chitrakonda: DGP Abhay said that police have chalked out a new strategy to counter the Left wing insurgency in Swabhiman Anchal and will ensure peaceful and smooth conduct of the panchayat elections in the area.

The DGP reviewed security arrangements in Swabhiman Anchal under Chitrakonda block of Malkangiri district Sunday.

He also visited the newly set up BSF camp at Ghanabeda where he took stock of the ongoing anti-Maoist operations by the security forces. The DGP also talked to local residents about various issues.

He said that the state government has been carrying out various developmental projects like road connectivity, drinking water, schools and bridges with help of Odisha Police and security forces.

The DGP also assured locals that more projects will be taken up in the area.

“Odisha Police has been working to provide security for people and ensure progress of various developmental works in the area. It will do the same in future,” he observed.

He expressed his pleasure over establishment of the BSF camp at Ghanabeda as a result of the hard work by BSF, SOG jawans and police officials braving all odds.

While interacting with the DGP, people of Ghanabeda urged him to ensure implementation of various other works in the Swabhiman Anchal. He discussed with police officials and BSF jawans on future strategies to make the Swabhiman Anchal completely free of left wing extremism.

At Ghanabeda BSF camp, the DGP recalled the sacrifices of many police, BSF and CRPF jawans in the anti-Maoist operations.

“All developmental works will be carried forward in Swabhiman Anchal. People in the area have been living peacefully and will do the same in future. I hope those who have left their villages due to Maoist threat will return to their homes. Police are always on toes to render their services,” he added.

Director of Intelligence Lalit Das, IGP (Operation) Amitabh Thakur, BSF DIG Sanjay Kumar Singh, SIW Anirudh Singh and Malkangiri SP Prahallad S Meena were present at the review meeting.

Later, the DGP left for Koraput. He also inaugurated the new building of Pottangi police station on the Andhra Pradesh border.

