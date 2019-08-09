Bhubaneswar: Director General of Police (DGP) BK Sharma, in a meeting of senior police officers at the DGP camp office here, Friday, reviewed the security arrangements for the 73rd state-level Independence Day celebrations.

The state-level programme is scheduled to be held at the Exhibition Ground instead of Gandhi Marg, the traditional venue for Independence Day and Republic Day celebrations, for the first time this year.

Speaking to media persons, Sharma said, “It is for the first time that we are going to organise the I-Day celebrations at the Exhibition Ground and we are making elaborate security arrangements for the programme. We are planning about the traffic arrangements and movement of VVIPs. We are also working on the adequate seating arrangements for common people who should not face difficulties in attending the celebrations.”

He also informed the media that the officers also deliberated on security arrangements for an exhibition which was going to be held at the ground.

An exhibition on Mahatma Gandhi will be organised to mark the 150th Birth Anniversary of the Father of the Nation. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will inaugurate the exhibition.

Several top police officers including Commissioner of Police Satyajit Mohnaty, Special DG, Police Intelligence, Sunil Roy, ADG RP Koche were also present at the meeting.