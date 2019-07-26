Balasore/Baliapal: Baliapal IIC Prabhu Kalyan Mahapatra was Friday attacked by angry villagers when he went to a dhaba at IDCO square here for investigation of an alleged suicide committed by an employee.

Sources said Bijay Dalei, son of Debendra Dalei of Uluda village under Bhograi block, had been working at the roadside hotel for quite some time now. He was found hanging from the ceiling Friday morning. He was less than 17 years of age and hence a minor.

There are still doubts about Bijay’s suicide as some alleged that he has been murdered and hanged from the ceiling. Police also have not been able to throw any light on the death of the youngster.

Local people blamed the owner and some of his employees for the death of Bijay. They also staged a road block on the Baliapal-Basta state highway and obstructed traffic movement for a lengthy period.

It was when IIC Acharya reached the spot for investigation and tried to pacify the agitators, he was attacked. The IIC promptly left the spot. No arrests have been made in this connection yet.

PNN