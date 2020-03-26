Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government, besides intensifying implementation of social distancing in its fight against COVID-19, has decided that dhabas (eateries) and garages adjacent to the state and national highways will remain open during the lockdown.

This has been done to facilitate seamless movement of essential goods and keep the supply chain intact, an official said Thursday. People transporting goods will be able to have food and repair their vehicles if dhabas and garages are open, the official explained.

According to the official, the Odisha government has already issued letters to all the District Collectors and Superintendents of Police (SPs) in this connection.

“The nationwide lockdown to combat COVID-19 is extremely critical for stopping the disease from spreading. However, during this period of lockdown, the provisioning of essential commodities will be very important to ensure that people remain indoors and do not panic,” the letter said.

Apart from eateries and garages, auto spare part shops will also remain open to facilitate smooth movement of vehicles carrying essential goods on the state and national highways, the letter said. It added that the distance between shops on the roadside will be at least 20km.

The government has also directed District Collectors to grant permission accordingly through the civil supply officers and regional transport officers and also directed the SPs to personally ensure that there is no problem in the transportation of essential commodities. The government in its order also made it clear that no goods vehicles carrying essential, non-essential or even empty shall be stopped by the police.

No passes are required for any goods vehicles across Odisha including Cuttack and Bhubaneswar. Highway patrolling will ensure that there is no congregation in any ‘dhabas’, the letter stated.

