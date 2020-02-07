Faizabad (Uttar Pradesh): Even though a number of Muslim organisations have expressed reservations about the location of the five-acre land, the residents of Dhannipur have expressed happiness over the allotment in their area for building a mosque to replace the demolished Babri Masjid. They are saying that it will guarantee worldwide recognition of their village.

They also expressed hope that construction of the mosque would help in development of the village.

According to UP government spokesperson Shrikant Sharma, the state has given the allotment letter to the Sunni Waqf Board for the land in Dhannipur village in Sohawal tehsil in Ayodhya on the Lucknow highway, about 18 km from the district headquarters.

“Now our village will be famous as people from all over the globe would visit here to see the mosque and offer prayers. Not only Muslims, but Hindu community members are also ready to welcome the mosque and offer their assistance in its construction,” Rakesh Yadav, the pradhan of Dhannipur village said Friday.

Ayodhya BJP MLA Ved Prakash Gupta said, “I welcome the construction of mosque in Dhannipur. I will be visiting there soon and meet members of the Muslim community. I will offer my services and assistance in the construction of the mosque.”

Haji Saleem, a local businessman, said the mosque will bring development to the village.

“As the Hindu devotees from world will visit Ayodhya after the construction of a Ram temple, likewise, Muslims from all over the world will visit Dhannipur to offers prayers at the mosque. It will boost the local economy and bring development and employment to the village,’ Saleem said.

Another resident Aarti Devi said, “We already have four mosques in the village. Now, this grand mosque will give a new identity to the village. It will definitely bring good luck for the village.”

