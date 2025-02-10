Keonjhar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Sunday said Dharanidhar Medical College will soon become fully functional and become the No. 1 medical college in the state.

The CM said this while addressing the closing ceremony of the two-day 74th State Annual Conference of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) at the college auditorium here. The CM reached the DD Medical College auditorium at 11am where he first garlanded the statue of freedom fighter Dharanidhar before joining the conference.

During the event, the IMA members stood up to take an oath of providing quality healthcare to the people. A two-minute silence was observed for the departed IMA members. In his address, Majhi said doctors are the protectors of life and are regarded as “second to God”. Majhi noted that while Keonjhar is rich in minerals and natural resources, it lags in healthcare. He expressed concern over the high number of mining-related accidents and pollution-induced illnesses in the district. Despite having a medical college, he said it is not fully functional.

According to sources, four OPDs have so far been made functional at the DD Medical College. The CM called for collective efforts to make it the state’s Number 1 institution. He said all efforts will be made to open a trauma care centre and referring of patients to Cuttack will be stopped.

He also expressed disappointment non-execution of his direction to this effect. Majhi pointed out that the medical college was built using the district’s own mineral fund and had not received any government funds. However, he assured that future improvements would be made through government grants.

He vowed that Dharanidhar Medical College would soon become fully functional. Exuding confidence that Odisha will become the Number 1 state in the country, Majhi urged IMA to strengthen hospitals and serve those in need. He departed for Cuttack’s Barabati Stadium at 12:30pm to watch the India-England ODI.

PNN