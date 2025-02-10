Pattamundai: A woman was burnt alive after fire broke out at her puja supplies shop in Baktharpur under Pattamundai Model Police Station limits in Kendrapara district, Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Kamala Sahu, 47.

Sources said all items in the shop were reduced to ashes. The incident occurred when she lit up incense sticks before the deity at her shop around 8:30am. According to locals, the sparks of the incense stick accidentally fell onto a petrol bottle stored inside the shop, causing the blaze.

Kamala reportedly ran inside to retrieve some items after the fire broke out but was unable to escape as the flames spread rapidly. Witnesses said the shop stocked with flammable materials like ghee, dry coconut, and oil, was quickly engulfed in flames. Efforts by locals to contain the blaze failed. Later, Fire department personnel reached the spot and brought the inferno under control. However, by then, Kamala had been burned.

Police sent her body for post-mortem and launched an investigation after registration of a case. Locals alleged that Kamala had been illegally storing and selling petrol bottles along with puja materials. Additional District Magistrate Nilu Mohapatra assured that the victim’s family would receive government assistance and stated that action would be taken against the illegal sale of petrol.

PNN