Bhubaneswar: Dharitri Climate Film Fest 2025 begins, bringing together environmentalists, filmmakers, and climate enthusiasts to celebrate stories that spotlight the urgency of climate action. Dharitri Climate Film Fest 2025 winners announced Short film 'Suravi', directed by Itishree Panda, won first prize at the Dharitri Climate Film Fest 2025. 'O2 Collapse', directed by Atasi Atipriya Rout, secured the second prize, while 'Tale of Tree', directed by Subhransu Satpathy, took home the third prize. Also Read Dharitri Youth Conclave 2025: Kartik Shanker steering sustainable environmental practices Dharitri Youth Conclave 2025: Youth leader Sijariya shaping global climate action Chief Guest Akash Dasnayak addresses audience

Chief Guest, actor Akash Dasnayak, said that in today’s time, it is essential to discuss climate change. While there are many pressing issues in the world—be it war or tariffs—the most urgent concern is climate change. He emphasised that bringing about change requires willpower and thoughtful action, and that human thinking and resolve are often shaped by cinema, literature, and music.

He cited the Vietnam War as an example. Despite being a small country, Vietnam was continuously attacked by the US, which assumed it could easily win. Yet, the people of Vietnam persisted for years. During the war, a British photographer captured the image of a half-naked, badly burned girl running for her life after a US bombing. The photograph, published in a renowned magazine, had a profound impact on people worldwide, including Americans, compelling the US to eventually stop the war. Many such examples exist where art and media have influenced public conscience.

“The films we are screening today are not just films,” Dasnayak said. “When they reach the general public, they can help people understand the future impact of climate change.”

He expressed his gratitude to the organisers for arranging the Dharitri Climate Film Fest. Speaking of his own experience before becoming an MLA, he shared that he had run an initiative in his area, where young volunteers helped distribute 2–3 lakh saplings to households.

Dasnayak praised the Dharitri Climate Film Fest initiative and congratulated all participants, noting that everyone is a winner regardless of the results.

Jury Members Snehasis Das and Sushant Mishra Praise Filmmakers Filmmaker Sushant Mishra praised the initiative and appreciated the effort to bring filmmakers together from across regions. He urged creators to remain truthful in their storytelling, understand their audience and use films as a tool for meaningful awareness. He also described the festival as a wonderful and enriching film experience. Filmmaker Snehasis Das said that when he began his journey as an environmental journalist, he was initially unsure about his path, but over time realised he was on the right track. He added that honest effort, without imitation, naturally draws viewers. Praising the films showcased, he said they reflect sincerity and hard work, and wished all filmmakers the very best. Dharitri and Orissa POST Editor Tathagata Satpathy address gathering Dharitri and Orissa POST Editor Tathagata Satpathy, in his welcome address, greeted filmmakers Snehasis Das and Sushant Mishra, as well as Chief Guest and actor Akash Dasnayak. He appreciated their presence and highlighted the significance of using cinema to raise awareness about pressing environmental issues.

CEO of Dharitri and OrissaPOST addresses audience

At the Dharitri Climate Film Fest 2025, Adyasha Satpathy, CEO of Dharitri and Orissa POST, expressed her gratitude to jury members and filmmakers Snehasis Das and Sushant Misra, as well as Chief Guest, actor Akash Dasnayak. She highlighted the impressive contributions of young filmmakers, saying, “We have received many outstanding films, and we are truly grateful to all the talented filmmakers who participated.”