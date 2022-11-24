Bhubaneswar: ‘Dharitri Youth Conclave 2022 on Climate Change: The Power of Youth’ began Thursday at Hotel Swosti Premium in Bhubaneswar.

This year, several talented young climate activists from different parts of the country are participating as expert panelists and will share their views about what should be done to save the earth. Besides, several young speakers from eminent educational institutions of Odisha are also participating. The aim of the Conclave is to create awareness among the youth and bring together climate warriors to work towards sustainable climate change solutions and action.

Media role is important in making people aware of what they are doing and what impact their actions have on the environment, says Editor of Dharitri and OrissaPOST Tathagata Satpathy.