Bhubaneswar: ‘Dharitri Youth Conclave 2022 on Climate Change: The Power of Youth’ began Thursday at Hotel Swosti Premium in Bhubaneswar.
This year, several talented young climate activists from different parts of the country are participating as expert panelists and will share their views about what should be done to save the earth. Besides, several young speakers from eminent educational institutions of Odisha are also participating. The aim of the Conclave is to create awareness among the youth and bring together climate warriors to work towards sustainable climate change solutions and action.
Some pictures from the event:
Here are the updates.
- Media role is important in making people aware of what they are doing and what impact their actions have on the environment, says Editor of Dharitri and OrissaPOST Tathagata Satpathy.
- For encouraging youth, who are working at grassroots level to bring change, Dharitri has started Dharitri Climate Fund, says CEO of Dharitri and OrissaPOST Adyasha Satpathy.
- Odisha is like a mother which is providing resources to everybody, says Arun Krishnamurthy.
- Dharitri will complete 50 years next. Let’s pledge to bring some change by next conclave, says Arun Krishnamurthy.
- Neelima Mishra showcases the reality of Arctic area through a video presentation. “You can find your Arctic in your area and can change that. Waste management is important,” says Neelima Mishra.
