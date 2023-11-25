Bhubaneswar: Leading Odia daily Dharitri, which is celebrating this year its 50th anniversary, organised Dharitri Youth Conclave-2023, the most popular climate conference of the state, here at Rail Auditorium, Friday. The event saw participation of climate activists, more than a thousand students from schools and colleges of the state, film personalities and people from all walks of life with an interest in environment. With the activists and experts inspiring the youth to take leadership in climate action, on the occasion, Orissa POST gives a rundown of the events and presents highlights from addresses of the panelists and speakers.

Fifty years is a long journey: Adyasha

The conclave began with a musical performance by children to the theme song of Dharitri. Following that, in her welcome address Dharitri and Orissa POST Chief Executive Adyasha Satpathy said, “Fifty years is a long journey as it is a big thing for a newspaper to survive without much backing. It has only been possible because of the impartial and unbiased reporting of the paper.” She said that Dharitri has always given importance to youth and environment and this conclave has been organised to drive consciousness on climate change at the local level. “This year we are giving Dharitri Climate Grant to environmentalists of the state who are working at ground level,“ she announced. After that the conclave began with a panel discussion that included panelists Arun Krishnamurthy, environmentalist and founder of Environmentalist Foundation of India(EFI), Richard Mahapatra, managing editor of Down to Earth, Sneha Shahi, a young environmentalist, and Tathagata Satpathy, Editor of Dharitri and Orissa POST. The panel session was moderated by Sujit Mohapatra of Bakul Foundation.

Digital media is future: Tathagata

In the panel session Tathagata Satpathy said, “Odisha every year suffers natural calamities and that made us realise that awareness about the climate is important and could help in minimising the damages. So, keeping that in mind we started this conclave in 2021 and it has completed three years. I can say that awareness has increased a lot. We have also started restoration of water bodies in different districts of the state with the help of environmentalist Arun Krishnamurthy. We can say that there is light at the end of tunnel.” Responding to a question, he also said, “Digital media is the future and we must be aware of that. We must be ready for transition for that change as paper printing affects environment by way of tree cutting in a large way.”

Today’s generation doesn’t experience normal climate: Mahapatra

Speaking about the role of media, Managing Editor of Down To Earth magazine Richard Mahapatra said, “Climate change is now a mainstream issue and media is covering it more in comparison to previous years.” “Today’s generation is living in a situation where there is no normal climate. In the last twenty years, Odisha has suffered 17 disasters which have become a normal for the state. The per-capita loss due to climate disasters is similar to per-capita income in Odisha. In social media age, each of us is a reporter and journalist and that has increased the capacity to communicate,” he added.

Action begins at your backyard: Sneha

Young environmentalist Sneha Shahi addressed the gathering suggesting the youth to begin with climate action from their own backyards rather than looking elsewhere to fight the climate crisis. “Planting a tree is not enough. We have to take care of it throughout its life. Practical knowledge regarding a tree is very important to fight climate crisis,” she added.

Collective action paramount to thwart climate disasters: Arun

Encouraging the youths, environment activist and founder of EFI Arun Krishnamurthy said, “Collective action is needed for climate and environment safety. As Dharitri is working for the climate, we would extend our help to all those who are working with the Dharitri grant.” “Initiatives like Dharitri Youth Conclave are necessary. We need collective action to tackle the challenge of climate crisis because one man or one hero cannot win it for us,” he opined.

One man can save mother ‘Dharitri’: Payeng

Environmentalist and the Forest Man of India Jadhav Payeng was presented the Lifetime achievement award for his work in forest regeneration by Dharitri Editor Tathagata Satpathy, Adyasha Satpathy CEO of Dharitri and Orissa POST and Actor Sonu Sood. Sharing the story of his life, the Padma Shri awardee said, “One man can save mother ‘Dharitri’ (earth). After planting a tree our work and responsibility doesn’t end. We need to take care of the tree until it’s fully grown.” After his address, the Dharitri Climate Grants were handed over to the recipients including Sathee Parivar, Odisha Paryavaran Sanrakshan Abhiyan Trust (OPSA Trust), Aahwan Foundation, Jalendra Mohalik and Chandan Panda. Sattvic Soul Foundation meanwhile received the Dharitri Youth Action Award.