Mumbai: Veteran Hindi film actor Dharmendra was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai November 10. Fondly known as Bollywood’s ‘He-Man,’ the actor’s fans and colleagues from the film industry have been praying for his speedy recovery. On November 11, reports falsely claimed that Dharmendra had died; however, later the same day, his wife Hema Malini and daughter Esha Deol clarified that he is stable and recovering.

While Dharmendra’s health has drawn widespread concern, his immense wealth and legacy have also sparked curiosity. The veteran actor lives a luxurious yet peaceful life at his farmhouse, surrounded by nature. His net worth is estimated to be between Rs 400 crore and Rs 450 crore, and his property portfolio is equally impressive. Let’s take a closer look at Dharmendra’s wealth and who holds influence over his assets.

Also Read: Bhagyashree clarifies after mistakenly posting condolence message Dharmendra

According to reports, Dharmendra, now 89, continues to work actively in films. His upcoming project Ikkis is slated for release in December this year. Besides acting, Dharmendra earns from brand endorsements and business ventures. He owns a lavish bungalow in Mumbai and farmhouses in Khandala and Lonavala, along with multiple other real estate properties.

He also runs the popular restaurant chain “Garam-Dharam,” which operates in several Indian cities. In addition, the veteran actor owns a collection of luxury cars, including a Mercedes-Benz S-Class and a Land Rover Range Rover.