Bhubaneswar, Feb 6: The 17th Dhauli-Kalinga Mahotsav jointly organised by Department of Tourism and Orissa Dance Academy in association with Art Vision got off to a colourful start at the majestic foothills of Dhauli, Saturday. The two-day festival was broadcast live on DD-Bharat and live streaming was being made in Odisha Tourism Facebook, Twitter and Youtube pages. The first performance of the inaugural evening Odissi dance by Orissa Dance Academy lead by Guru Aruna Mohanty got off to a colourful start with an invocation peace of ten incarnation of Lord Vishnu “Dashabatra” (Jaya Jagadisha Hare). The choreographic vision and interpretation was made by Subas Pani and the dance was choreographed by Guru Sharmila Biswas which left the audience spellbound. The dignitaries who graced the occasion were Pradeep Kumar Jena, Development Commissioner-cum-ACS; Priyambada Mohanty Hejmadi, eminent Odissi dancer and former Vice Chancellor, Sambalpur University; Bishnupada Sethi, Principal Secretary, Odia Language, Literature & Culture; Vishal Kumar Dev, Principal Secretary, Tourism; Sachin Ramachandra Jadhav, Director, Tourism; Sridhar Patra, Chairman-cum-Managing Director, National Aluminum Company; Guru Aruna Mohanty, Secretary, Orissa Dance Academy and Guru Ileana Citaristi, Secretary, Art Vision.