Dhenkanal: This Dhenkanal district administration took the decision to set up a smart park and a modernised crematorium by utilising the District Mineral Fund in a meeting of DMF committee Wednesday.

Matters pertaining to development of its urban areas as well as the improvisation of prominent places in Dhenkanal district were extensively discussed. The committee chalked out plans to take up several development projects and schemes in this regard.

According to reports, the district was allocated mineral fund of Rs 6,67,00,000, this year. It also has leftover funds of Rs 48,00,000 from the previous year. Out of the available funds, the district administration will set up a smart park and a modernised crematorium within Dhenkanal civic limits with estimated costs of Rs 1,00,00,000 each.

Similarly, Kamakhyanagar, Hindol and Bhuban notified area councils will have modernised crematoriums with estimated costs of Rs 75,00,000 each, official sources informed.

The meeting was chaired by Dhenkanal District Collector Bhumesh Chandra Behera, which was held at District Rural Development Agency conference hall. He was assisted by Additional District Collector Bhabesh Kumar Nayak and DRDA project director Narottam Behera, including several other senior officials.

Kamakhyanagar MLA and Minister of mines, steels and works Prafulla Kumar Mallik, Dhenkanal parliamentarian Mahesh Sahoo, Parjang MLA Nrusingha Charan Sahu, Dhenkanal MLA Sudhir Kumar Samal and Hindol MLA Seemarani Nayak participated in the meeting.

