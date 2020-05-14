Bhuban: Dhenkanal district administration is now taking all measures to protect Bhuban — Asia’s largest village situated in Kamakhyanagar sub-division — from coronavirus infection.

Inhabited by over 22,000 people, Bhuban village is best known for its bell metal products. Apart from bell metal artisans, there are hundreds of shops in markets like Nua Bazaar, Kali Bazaar, Ganesh Bazaar, Durga Bazaar, Gujurihaat, Nua Bhuban Bazaar and Bada Haat. People from nearby areas do come to this village on a daily basis in search of livelihood.

Bhuban is regarded as the largest village in Asia by dint of its population, not area. A vast number of people are staying in a small area. Be it markets, government offices or banks, those are always overcrowded, leaving little scope for social distancing — one of the major precautionary measures to keep the deadly disease COVID-19 at bay.

The administration knows it well that once the deadly virus enters the village, the situation will go out of control. In order to save the village from the pandemic effect, the district administration has taken a slew of measures.

The road connecting Bhuban to Jajpur, one of the worst affected districts in the state, has been sealed. Besides this, all other roads connecting to the village have been sealed too. Bhuban Notified Area Council (NAC) authorities have been creating awareness among people through public address system.

Three police squads patrol the area 24X7 to check illegal entry. Similarly, shopkeepers have been asked to follow COVID-19 guidelines and ensure customers come with masks and follow social distancing norms.

When contacted, executive officer, NAC, Pramod Kumar Baral said Dhenkanal district is now a corona-free district with the only patient being recovered from the disease. “The battle against the virus can be won only when people, particularly the youth mass, stay alert, informed and follow all the lockdown norms and other health tips stipulated by the government,” Baral said.

Tehsildar Shaktikanta Rai said businessmen and people have all along been co-operating with the administration. But at some places, people are seen flouting norms. But without full co-operation from people, defeating corona is just impossible, he felt.

People in the know said 236 expatriates have registered their names to return to Bhuban. A total of three quarantine centres have been set up in the village. The one in local women’s college houses four returnees currently.

