Bhuban: Bhuban is regarded as the largest village in Asia. Notified area council (NAC) tag was accorded to this village in 1971. This NAC comprises 15 wards and is inhabited by more than 27,000 people. Famous for brass metal wares and breathtaking tourist spots, thousands of tourists and traders from different parts of the state and outside visit this NAC regularly. Basic infrastructure in the town, however, hasn’t kept up with demand -thanks to the gross administrative negligence.

Keeping the increasing in the numbers of the NAC’s population and visitors in view, as many as six community toilets were constructed and later inaugurated November 25, 2016. Areas such as Godipokhari, Kolha Sahi, Prustypokhari, Nuapokhari and ward nos-3 and 14 each got a toilet. They were each constructed at a cost of Rs 9,60,000.

But it has been alleged that these toilets were inaugurated hastily. This is perhaps the reason why the toilets were then left without any basic facilities. These toilets lack in such facilities even today. They don’t have electricity connection resulting in failure in lifting water to overhead tanks. Nor is there anyone to take care of these toilets.

These toilets have been lying unused for a long period. Curiously, the NAC administration these days is allegedly spending several more lakhs to give these unused toilets a fresh makeover.

The NAC administration’s alleged unmindful spending of government money does not stop here. At a time when the old six community toilets are yet to be made functional, the NAC administration is constructing nine such toilets. These under construction toilets at Godipokhari, Hingula shrine area, Prusty Pokahri, Aahaar centre, Batatarini, Kolha Sahi, Tolankabereni, Taxi stand and tehsil office are on the verge of completion.

Many people here termed such acts on the part of the NAC administration as lack of foresight. Some went on to term it as farce.

Sanatan Patra, a social activist alleged nobody is crying for the development of Bhuban. The money coming to the NAC for carrying out developmental works is being siphoned off. The administrative officers are also looking the other way. The district administration should interfere.

“After serving the nation, I have returned to my birthplace Bhuban. Here it pains me the way the developmental works are being carried out. Even after 29 years of getting NAC status, Bhuban does not have a single functional community toilet. Nothing can be worse than this,” army veteran Santosh Patnaik rued.

When contacted, tehsildar Prabhas Ranjan Behuria, who is also officiating as executive officer of Bhuban NAC, said that the NAC has so many issues. It has been several days since he was given the additional charge. “After taking charge, some of the issues have been addressed. Special attention will be given to make the already constructed and under-construction community toilets functional,” he added.

PNN