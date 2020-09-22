Bhubaneswar: Amid rising COVID-19 cases in the state, the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Tuesday extended the last date for the first phase admission into Plus II courses in various junior colleges of Odisha.

The admission that began from September 21 will now continue till September 30.

Notably, earlier the DHSE had declared the last date of first selection admission to continue till September 26. However, for a smooth admission process with strict imposition of COVID-19 guidelines, the DHSE had to extend the date of the admission till September 30.

As many as 3,47,626 selected students will be enrolled in the first phase, a source said.

The admission in-charges of respective higher secondary schools have been requested to allow admission of CBSE and ICSE students with Digilocker certificate and an undertaking from them declaring to produce the original certificate for verification within one month from the date of admission.

The second selection of the students will be declared October 3 and the admission process will begin October 5.

