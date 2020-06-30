Bhubaneswar: Since the outbreak of the pandemic coronavirus, all educational institutions have remained closed since March. Classroom studying has been replaced by online teaching. The situation has not been different in Odisha. However, students have suffered due to the lack of classroom teaching.

To ease the worries of the student, the School and Mass Education Department of the Odisha government initiated Tuesday the process to provide video education to the Plus-II final year students.

The director of the Odisha Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) has sent letters to the principals of all Higher Secondary schools and colleges in the state to identify online methods to teach students.

DHSE director Brundaban Behera wrote, “The studies of the students of Class-XI and XII maybe hampered as regular schooling process is disrupted due to COVID-19 pandemic. We have to explore alternate methods of learning, instead of the chalk and talk method without breaking the rules and advisories suggested during the present situation.”

In the online teaching method, teachers of various subjects will make WhatsApp groups of their students. The teacher will then video record a particular topic and upload it for the students. The teacher will also take questions once in every 15 days to clear doubts that may have developed in the minds of the students.

DHSE has also directed principals to instruct the faculties to keep a record of their works. They have been instructed to file monthly reports of the online classes they conduct to the DHSE.

Behera said that video recording of various subjects will be prepared by the teachers of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar in the first phase. The teachers will undergo two-day training from Wednesday, he added.

