At times, it rains hailstones and fish. But there are some planets where there is diamonds rain. Yes! You read it right.

There are eight planets in our solar system, but we know of only a few. Of these planets, only Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Mercury and Venus are known more.

There are some planets about which not much is known. If we know about these planets, then they are very different and special from other planets. The weather on these planets is also different from each other.

You will be surprised to know that diamonds rain here. According to scientists, the atmospheric pressure in the interiors of these planets is very high. These planets are Neptune and Uranus. Neptune is 15 times larger than Earth and Uranus is 17 times larger than Earth.

Why does it rain diamonds?

The reason for the rain of diamonds on these planets is very shocking. The planets Uranus and Neptune have methane gas. These gases consist of hydrogen and carbon, whose chemical name is CH₄. The way there is atmospheric pressure on the earth and due to this water becomes vapor and then takes the form of rain and rains on the earth.

The same process is also seen on the planets Neptune and Uranus. When pressure builds up on methane, the bonds of hydrogen and carbon are broken. After this the carbon turns into diamond and that is why it rains here. These planets are at the farthest distance from Earth. The temperature here stays minus 200 degree Celsius.

Methane gas on these planets is frozen like ice and when the wind blows it keeps on blowing like clouds. The surface here is completely flat and the winds blow at supersonic speed, whose speed is 1500 mph.

The atmosphere here contains condensed carbon, due to which it rains diamonds. The most surprising thing is that no one can get the diamonds here, because it is very cold here, which is difficult to escape, even more difficult to reach here.