Mumbai: Amid lockdown, actress Diana Penty shared an adorable photograph from her “Sunday siesta” with her furry friend, whom she called her “nap buddy”.

Diana took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of herself along with her pet dog Vicky lying on bed.

“Sunday Siesta #NapBuddies #TailsOfVickyAndD and the new pimple on the scene,” Diana, an ardent animal lover, captioned the image. Diana made her Bollywood debut in 2012 with the film “Cocktail”, which also stars Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan.

She was then seen in films like “Happy Bhag Jayegi”, “Lucknow Central” and “Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran”. Diana was last seen on screen in the 2018 film “Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi”.

Diana will next be seen in “Shiddat”.