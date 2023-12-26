Bolangir: With Rourkela, yet to fully control the cholera outbreak, it seems that diarrhoea is spreading its tentacles in this district. Two people died Monday of suspected diarrhoea at Kantabanji town in this district, creating new headaches for the administration.

Sources informed that six patients with symptoms of vomiting and loose motion were admitted to Kantabanji hospital Sunday. However, two of them breathed their last Monday morning. Doctors, however, remained mum when asked the reason behind the death of the two persons.

However, sources added that diarrhoea cannot be ruled out. The sources also said that two of the patients were discharged Monday while the condition of two others continues to be critical. Doctors are continuously monitoring the health condition of the two still undergoing treatment. The deceased have been identified as Chandini Sahu from Budapadar village under Titilagarh block and Santosh Majhi from Malibahal village under Muribahal block. “We have received information regarding the death of two persons at the Kantabanji hospital. They are from different villages. They were brought to the hospital in critical condition. While the exact reasons behind their deaths are yet to be ascertained, the on-duty doctors at the hospital suspect it to be septicaemia-induced loose motion. However, the exact reason behind their death will only be known after investigation,” said Bolangir CDMO, Kuber Chandra Mohanta.

Sources said, there are at least 10 other patients suffering from vomiting and loose motion in Kantabanji town. They are being treated in their homes. When contacted, the family members of the deceased refused to make any comments.