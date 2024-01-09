New Delhi: Celebrating the achievements and contributions of the 32-million-plus-strong Indian diaspora on this year’s Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas (PBD), Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday lauded them for embodying the spirit of India across the globe, fostering a sense of unity and diversity.

Celebrated January 9 every year, the day honours the contribution of the overseas Indian community to the nation and also commemorates the return of Mahatma Gandhi from South Africa to India in 1915.

“Greetings on Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas. This is a day to celebrate the contributions and achievements of the Indian diaspora worldwide. Their dedication towards preserving our rich heritage and strengthening global ties is commendable. They embody the spirit of India across the globe, fostering a sense of unity and diversity,” the Prime Minister said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the diaspora has played a crucial role in enhancing India’s global standing.

“On Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas, greetings to the Indian Diaspora across the world. We take immense pride in your achievements. Your outstanding contributions play a crucial role in enhancing India’s global standing,” Jaishankar wrote on X.

So far, the Ministry of External Affairs has held 17 PBD conventions, providing an important platform to engage and connect with the overseas Indians and to enable the diaspora to interact with each other.

The event, which is celebrated every two years since 2015, was first introduced in 2003 by the then Prime Minister of India, Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

“On Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas, we thank our diaspora for being ambassadors of India abroad and honour the contribution of the Overseas Indian community to the nation,” the Congress said in a post on X.

“Greetings to the vibrant Indian diaspora across the globe on Pravasi Bharatiya Divas. As ambassadors of our rich culture and values, they have made a lasting impact worldwide. Their talent and hard work have not only enriched the countries they reside in but have also been a driving force behind India’s global prominence,” Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on X.

The 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention was organised in partnership with the Madhya Pradesh government from January 8-10, 2023 in Indore.

Its theme was “Diaspora: Reliable partners for India’s progress in Amrit Kaal”.

Over 3,500 diaspora members from nearly 70 different countries registered for the convention last year that was celebrated after a gap of four years after the onset of Covid-19 pandemic.

IANS