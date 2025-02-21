As many desire to take a holy dip at Sangam during Mahakumbh, a local man has started his business in this domain, providing his services in the form of ‘digital snan.’

According to his business pitch, he collects photographs of devotees sent via WhatsApp and immerses them at the Sangam. He charges Rs 1100 for this.

A video of this man has been surfacing on the internet. Though the video has garnered both positive and negative reactions, the latter seems to dominate the chart.

“You are making a mockery of your Sanatan Dharma; do you have any shame?” a user commented.

Another user wrote, “Ram Naam Ki Loot Hai, Loot Sake To Loot. Anth Kaal Pachhtayega Jab Praan Jayenge Chhoot,” suggesting scepticism about the commercialisation of religious practices.

“China has DeepSeek, so what we have DeepSnaan,” another user wrote.

Many echoed similar sentiments, labelling the service as “Andhbhakti” (blind faith). A user quipped, “Gajab topibaz hai.”

Notably, earlier, another idea similar to this gained widespread attention after industrialist Harsh Goenka shared a pamphlet about the service on social media.

