Digapahandi: Mini Stadium, one of the most recognised sports venues of Digapahandi block in Ganjam district, has been lying in dilapidated condition, locals lamented here.

Sources said it is the apathy of the staff employed by the block administration to maintain the stadium that has led to the present situation.

The gallery is in a ramshackle condition and may collapse any moment. Sports lovers and locals alleged that due to administrative and political apathy, the stadium has suffered such a fate.

The sports complex regularly hosts block, district and sometimes even state-level competitions. As the stadium has facilities for games like cricket, football, hockey, volleyball and athletics events, players prefer to practice at the stadium only. But now the sportspersons are looking for a different venue because of the wretched condition of the stadium.

Digapahandi has scores of sports talent but they do not have a facility for practice and sports. Grass and weeds have developed across the entire stadium making life difficult for athletes to train. The drinking water facility also does not work and the toilets have completely broken down.

Both the state and central governments have been providing huge funds for the development of sports infrastructure in rural areas to groom sporting talents. However, the existent stadium has been left neglected.

Locals said that the PWD department and the administration should take steps for the restoration of the stadium in order to provide an opportunity to the talented kids to train properly.

PNN