Bhubaneswar: Opposition Congress members, Tuesday, disrupted the proceedings of the Assembly during the Zero Hour protesting the negligence of the Odia language and culture by both the state and the Central governments.

Speaker SN Patro was forced to adjourn the house thrice due to the stiff protest by the Congress members.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Congress member Tara Prasad Bahinipati said the Union government has provided Rs 300 crore this year for promotion and development of languages accorded classical status.

He said although Odia language has been given the status of a classical language not a single rupee has been given for its promotion and development. On the other hand, Bahinipati said, 90 per cent of the funds allocated by the Central government has been given for the promotion of Sanskrit language.

He accused the state government of not making the demand before the Centre for allotment of funds for Odia language.

Bahinipati urged the Speaker to direct the state Language and Culture Minister to make a statement in the House about the steps taken in this regard. Congress Legislature Party leader Narasingha Mishra supported Bahinipati.

When the Speaker did not concede to the request, the Congress members rushed to the well of the House and shouted slogans “save the Odia language and culture”.

Sensing trouble, the Speaker adjourned the House and called the members for a discussion in his chamber to sort out the problem.

After the meeting, the Speaker directed the state Culture minister to give a statement in the House tomorrow. The House then functioned normally after the Speaker’s ruling.