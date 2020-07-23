Mumbai: Mumbai Police is still investigating the suicide case of talented actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

So far, the police have questioned more than 35 people. Apart from those close to Sushant, statements from Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Mukesh Chhabra, Rhea Chakraborty, Sanjana Sanghi and Aditya Chopra have also been recorded. Now the police have summoned director Rumi Jaffery for his testimony.

The police have asked Rumi to record his statement at Bandra police station. Rumi is a well known writer-director. He has worked with Rhea in the film Chehra. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi. The release date of this film has not been announced yet.

Also Read: ‘Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has been turned into a circus’

Rumi revealed that he was about to make a film with Sushant and Rhea. According to Rumi, he was about to start shooting for the film in Mumbai and finish in Punjab via London. It was supposed to be a dance-based romantic comedy film.

Rumi had said that ‘Sushant did not have many friends in this industry but he was very professional about his work’.

Also Read: Good news for Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans; ‘Dil Bechara’ to premiere at 7.30 pm Friday

“He got to read the script of this film but still he wanted to sit down with me and discuss it,” Rumi said. “As the lockdown progressed, the distance between us also increased.”

Rumi added that after the film Chhichhore directed by Nitesh Tiwari, many producers and directors were ready to work with Sushant. However, names of those producers and directors remain unknown as no one is willing to talk about it.

It is said that many big films had gone out of Sushant’s hands because of which he was in depression and was not taking his medicines.

Also read: Heartwarming gesture! Ankita Lokhande lights candle for Sushant Singh Rajput