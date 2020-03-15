Balasore: Initiating the second phase of disconnection drive, the North Electricity Supply Company (Nesco) whipped cracks against defaulting consumers in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar by deploying 140 squads.

In last two days, the discom has collected over Rs 11.55 crore towards arrear bills and penalty. The company has disconnected power supply to 2955 consumers.

Nesco CEO Satyam Sundar Nayak, general manager (Commerce) Sudarshan Sahoo, general manager (Finance) Pratap Kumar Mohanty and PRO Chittaranjan Pradhan said Rs 6.65 crore worth of electricity bills pending with 3325 consumers for a long time have been collected.

According to the company, Rs. 1500 crore of pending bills had been pending with 10,80,914 consumers for a long time.

The officials said that Rs 510.51 core is pending with 2,34,954 consumers as electricity dues in Balasore; Rs 283.84 crore pending with 1,95,013 consumers in Bhadrak; Rs 255.06 crore pending with 2,96,554 consumers in Mayurbhanj; Rs 267.64 crore pending with 1,89, 030 consumers in Jajpur; Rs 267.64 crore pending with 1,65, 363 consumers in Keonjhar.

Nesco officials have urged defaulting consumers to settle their arrears and pay regular bills on time to avoid power disconnection.