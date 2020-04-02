Gop: Discontent brewed over 50 Gop vegetable market vendors who were recently shifted to the Gop Melan Ground in Puri district for a makeshift vegetable market during the coronavirus outbreak crises. The bone of contention being a vendor’s attempt to collect electricity charges for the lighting arrangement of the place.

As a matter of fact, local MLA and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Das put up two halogen lights for the vendors with necessary electricity connection for better illumination of the makeshift market.

Most vendors alleged that one of them was collecting money towards electricity charges from the rest. “We are yet to know that on whose behalf the vendor is collecting money,” they alleged in unison.

According to sources, the vendors were shifted to the ground keeping in mind the social distancing aspect fearing virus spread. The ground also has a fish market alongside.

The vendors, however, vowed to approach Minister Das regarding the matter.

