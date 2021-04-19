Mumbai: Actress Disha Patani showcases hourglass perfection in a new bikini snapshot she shared Monday. Disha shared the picture on Instagram, posing on the beach in a burnt orange fringed bikini. The sun rays add an extra golden glow to her skin.

She captioned the image with an octopus emoji.

On the work front, Disha has started shooting for “Ek Villain Returns” along with John Abraham. She will also be seen in “Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai” alongside actor Salman Khan, and the Ekta Kapoor-produced heroine-centric drama “KTina”.