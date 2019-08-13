Mumbai: ‘Bharat’ actress Disha Patani is one of the fittest actresses in the Hindi film industry and she has proved it through her video shared on social media platform.

The fitness freak actress recently shared video sporting black tights and red shorts, and paired it up with a black T-shirt. She was without makeup and her hair was ponny tailed.

In the video, she was trying some extraordinary Tornado kicks and alongside the video, Disha wrote, ‘kick starting the day.’

The actress enjoys a fan following of over 23 million people on Instagram.

Check some of her recent photos:

On the professional front, Disha was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s ‘Bharat’ opposite Salman Khan. It was jointly produced by Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Nikhil Namit and Salman Khan under the banners Reel Life Productions, Salman Khan Films and T-Series respectively. She will be next seen in Mohit Suri’s ‘Malang’ co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu.

PNN/Agencies