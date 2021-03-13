Mumbai: Disha Patani, who is one of the fittest and most stylish actresses of the Hindi film industry, remains in the limelight every day for her social media pictures.

Along with her fitness, her rumoured affair with Tiger Shroff also attracts a lot of headlines. Recently Disha was spotted in Versova, Mumbai shooting for her upcoming film Ek Villain Returns.

During the shooting, on Mumbai’s Versova Beach, Disha and John Abraham have shot for a scene, whose pictures are going viral on social media. In the viral pictures Disha is seen in the bathrobe, while John is seen wearing a pullover. Seeing Disha in the bathrobe, fans are guessing that the actress has some scenes wearing a bikini.

On professional front, Disha will soon be seen with Salman Khan in Radhe- Your Most Wanted Bhai. Helmed by Prabhudeva, this film will be released in theatres on the occasion of Eid.