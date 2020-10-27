Mumbai: Actress Rhea Chakraborty requested Tuesday the Bombay High Court to dismiss a petition filed by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s two sisters to quash the FIR lodged against them for forging and procuring fake medical prescription for their brother. Rhea Chakraborty is accused of abetting the suicide of Rajput, who was her boyfriend.

The actress is the complainant in the case against Rajput’s sisters Priyanka Singh and Meetu Singh. Rhea filed an affidavit in the HC Tuesday opposing their plea. She said the allegations against them are serious.

Rhea also said the probe in the case against Rajput’s sisters is at a nascent stage. So time needs to be given to the investigating agency.

The affidavit has been filed through Rhea’s advocate Satish Maneshinde. In it the actress said a forged and fabricated medical prescription was used to help Rajput procure medicines. These medicines are banned under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

“Rajput died merely five days after he obtained the said prescription. He was unlawfully prescribed psychotropic substances at the behest of his sister (Priyanka) and Dr Tarun Kumar,” Rhea said in her affidavit. It needs to be investigated whether Rajput consumed the medicines prescribed. It may have contributed to his death and/or further deteriorated his mental health, the affidavit said. The petition (of Rajput’s sisters) should be dismissed, it stated.

The petition came up before a division bench of Justices SS Shinde and MS Karnik. The bench posted it for further hearing November 4 after both the CBI and the Mumbai Police, which had registered the FIR, sought time to file their affidavits.

The Bandra police here September 7 lodged the FIR against Rajput’s sisters and Dr Tarun Kumar of the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi, who signed the medical prescription.

Rajput’s sisters in their petition filed October 6 sought the case to be quashed. By way of interim relief they prayed for a direction to the CBI, to whom the case was handed over by the city police, not to take any coercive steps against them.

The CBI is already probing a complaint lodged by Rajput’s father KK Singh accusing Rhea and her family of abetting his son’s suicide.

Rhea in her affidavit said Rajput had a ‘tumultuous relation’ with his family. He was also suffering from mental problems for which he was undergoing medical treatment.

Rajput (34) was found hanging at his residence in suburban Bandra June 14 this year.