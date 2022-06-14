Mumbai: Two different broadcasters won the TV (package A) and digital rights (package B) for the Indian subcontinent in the e-auction of the media rights for the Indian Premier League (IPL) cycle 2023 to 2027 in the second day of the auction Monday.

As the e-auction, which began on Sunday moves to its third day on Tuesday, one of the biggest highlights was with 410 matches to be broadcasted in the five-year cycle, the total value per match for every IPL game is at INR 107.5 crore.

Tuesday might see the bidding of packages C and D being completed and could mean that the names of the winning companies be revealed officially by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

According to a report by Cricbuzz, the yet-to-be identified company which has bagged TV rights for INR 57.5 crore per game had challenged the company bidding INR 48 crore per game for digital rights. “But looks like the bids for digital have ended at INR 50 crore per game and it is understood to have been bagged by Jio (Viacom18),” said the report.

There are also reports that Disney-Star has bagged the Indian subcontinent TV rights. The combined value for Package A (TV Rights) and Package B (Digital) is INR 44,075 crore.

The final count for TV is Rs 23,575 crore while the digital rights has ended at Rs 20,500 crore. The digital rights, which closed at Rs 48 crore per game in the first round, ended at the half century mark with the rights seemingly going to the original winner of the digital rights. The challenger, it seems, backed out after a couple bids of Rs 50 lakh each.

The auction on Tuesday will now move towards the bidding of Package C, which is an 18-game non-exclusive India digital rights with a base price of INR 11 crore. It will end with Package D rights, which is the rest of the world consisting of five territories with base price for each game and each territory is INR 3 crore, with no composite bid for the Rest of the World package.