Konark: Puri district administration accelerated its drive Sunday for the peripheral development of the world-famous tourism site Konark after a long stall owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eviction process was initiated in the afternoon for the beautification of Chandrabhaga beach which is to be taken up with an estimated cost of Rs 50 lakh as part of the mega development project.

In a similar vein, the National Highway Authority of India has begun road laying works for four-laning of stretches from Chandrabhaga to Konark and Labanya Lodge to Ashram School in the town.

On the other hand, local resentment brewed among residents after Puri revenue department carried out a survey of shops as well as residential houses to be evicted for the purpose of the mega project.

Notably, several residents of 11 mouzas in and around Konark civic area do not possess valid land deeds (pattas) owing to settlement issues. Now they fear losing their houses and livelihoods as well.

On being contacted, Puri district Collector Balwant Singh gave assurance that, “The approved master plan for Konark development will be executed. However, livelihoods of locals will be kept in mind.”

Rehabilitation of makeshift shops and business establishments will be a part of the mega development project, Singh asserted.

