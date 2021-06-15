Kesinga: Over three weeks have passed since a blast at a stone quarry in Kesinga block of Kalahandi district caused damage to properties of a construction company named DD Builderworth around Rs10,00,000. But no action has been taken against the contractor so far despite written complaint lodged against him.

It was May 20 and lockdown restrictions were in place in the locality. So, the area near the Laterite stone quarry at Rakundabandh village under Kesinga block was devoid of any activities. Taking advantage of this, a contractor, identified as Rahas Sahu, allegedly conducted a heavy blasting.

The intensity was so huge that boulders were seen flying in all directions. Some of these boulders fell on DD Builder’s office room, which was 200 metres away from the blasting site. They damaged CCTV cameras, computers, printers, electrical equipment and a machine to weigh stones at the office.

Following the incident, Tribhuban Chhatriya, senior staff of DD Builder, lodged a written complaint at Karlapada outpost.

“The matter has been taken up with the district Collector, Sub-Collector, tehsildar and revenue inspector (RI) requesting action against the contractor. But to no avail,” said Chhatriya.

Chhatriya urged the administration to take immediate action against the contractor. “It will help reduce such blasting activities in the quarry as well as teach him a lesson,” he added.

PNN