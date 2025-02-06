Bhubaneswar: A 26-yearold woman, reportedly frustrated over her partner’s affairs and betrayal, died by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her rented accommodation in Laxmisagar police limits here, Wednesday.

The deceased, identified as Lopamudra Panda, was learnt to have been in a relationship with her male friend for over four years, according to a police complaint lodged by her younger sister Prakruti Panda. Prakruti said her sister’s partner had promised to marry her. “However, after a brief period of their relationship, Lopamudra discovered that her partner is a divorcee.

Despite this, as Lopamudra insisted on the marriage plan, he turned down her request. Soon, Lopamudra found that his partner’s marriage has been fixed with another woman.” An utterly frustrated Lopamudra then approached the man’s parents who responded with assaults, threatening her with police complaint, the complainant added. With the pressure mounting, the accused then threatened to make viral her sister’s sensitive photos in social media. “This left Lopamudra anguished. Moreover, the constant threats from her partner’s family left her on the brink of mental agony,” she added.